Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,639 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Coupang by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.