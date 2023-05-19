Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issues Earnings Results

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.21 million.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Stories

