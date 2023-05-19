Dana Wagner Sells 1,977 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64.

Twilio Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $110.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $84,442,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.