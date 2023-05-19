Daniel Drees Sells 10,203 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AvidXchange Trading Up 4.0 %

AvidXchange stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

