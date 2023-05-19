Daniel Shlossman Sells 3,864 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Shlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

