Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 356,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 20.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

