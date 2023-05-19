Daren Shaw Sells 1,250 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.5 %
ENSG opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.
The Ensign Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.
