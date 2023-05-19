Daren Shaw Sells 1,250 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ENSG opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.