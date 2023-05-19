Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $110,992.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16.

On Monday, April 17th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $38.92 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

