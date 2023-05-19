Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

