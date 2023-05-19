Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.48 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,403 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,483,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.