Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.34 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421,194 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.38% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $143,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.