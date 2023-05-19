Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421,194 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $143,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LPX stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

