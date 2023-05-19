Diploma (DPLM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diploma (LON: DPLM):

5/16/2023 – Diploma had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Diploma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/20/2023 – Diploma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,108 ($38.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,108 ($38.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,718.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,770.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4,089.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

