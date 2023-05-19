Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 409,247 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

