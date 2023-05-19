Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.74 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.