Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.62. 58,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 300,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Specifically, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $595.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 107.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,076.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 49,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

