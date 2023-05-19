Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 158,356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,893,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after buying an additional 206,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

