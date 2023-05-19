Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.