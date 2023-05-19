Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Entergy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,082,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after purchasing an additional 331,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

