EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.54.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.02 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

