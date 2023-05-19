Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

