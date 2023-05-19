Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.3 %

RE stock opened at $377.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.54 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.