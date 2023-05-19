Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Gap Down to $378.40

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $378.40, but opened at $367.00. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $370.18, with a volume of 439,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.47.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,550,491 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,217,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 681.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 474,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

