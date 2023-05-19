EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.15. EVgo shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 2,050,600 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.