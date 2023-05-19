EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

EVI opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.32. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.