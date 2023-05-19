EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EVI Industries Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:EVI opened at $19.16 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.32.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

