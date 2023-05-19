EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
EVI Industries Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE:EVI opened at $19.16 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.32.
EVI Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.