Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.