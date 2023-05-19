Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Evolution Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
