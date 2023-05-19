Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

