Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

