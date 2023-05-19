Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

