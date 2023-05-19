FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target Cut to $4.68 by Analysts at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE FINV opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.21 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 20.69%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

