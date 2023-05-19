First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after buying an additional 3,199,855 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $93,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after buying an additional 274,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

