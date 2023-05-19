First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 532,441 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

