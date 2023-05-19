First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Darden Restaurants worth $41,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.2 %

DRI opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $162.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

