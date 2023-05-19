First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of EQT worth $41,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

