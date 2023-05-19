First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Darden Restaurants worth $41,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of DRI opened at $162.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

