First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 532,441 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Western Union worth $37,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Union by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

