First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of EQT worth $41,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 181,453 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.