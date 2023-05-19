Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 15,133 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global during the first quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

