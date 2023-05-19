Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 49,608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,608 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

