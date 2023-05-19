Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 5.2 %
NYSE FSP opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.59.
About Franklin Street Properties
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.