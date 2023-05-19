Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.98. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 300,369 shares changing hands.
GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.
The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
