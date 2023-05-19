Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.98. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 300,369 shares changing hands.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,103 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,035,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

