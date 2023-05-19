Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Reduced by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,699,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.