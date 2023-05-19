Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

