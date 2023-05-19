Gino J. Baroni Purchases 1,090 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Gino J. Baroni acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $436,660.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

