Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,784,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,949. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

