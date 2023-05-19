Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

