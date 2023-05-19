Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.7 %

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $670.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 179.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 491,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

