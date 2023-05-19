Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.95. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 401 shares.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $929,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
