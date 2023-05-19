Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.00 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

